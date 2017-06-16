Mum who waved flag alongside husband while trapped on 22nd floor of burning Grenfell Tower is identified – Mirror.co.uk
|
Mirror.co.uk
|
Mum who waved flag alongside husband while trapped on 22nd floor of burning Grenfell Tower is identified
Mirror.co.uk
A mother-of-three seen waving a makeshift flag from her window on the upper flowers of Grenfell Tower as the fire raged with her husband has been identified. Nadia Choucair, 29, was named as the woman photographed alongside her husband Bassem, 38, …
Grenfell Tower; Five members of the same family missing
Viewers moved as woman tells GMB about missing family in Grenfell Tower blaze
Woman who waved flag from her window as fire raged is identified by family
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!