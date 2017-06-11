Pages Navigation Menu

It’s king versus warrior in the fight for Meru governor seat – The Standard

It's king versus warrior in the fight for Meru governor seat
A clash between youth and experience, political alignments and aspirations of the community occupying Kenya's most fertile county has caused the race for governor to be the most lively contest in the Mt Kenya region. Crowded the race might be, but it …
