Murder Of Carte Blanche Producer Have Been Arrested

Three people have been arrested for the murder of Carte Blanche producer and 50/50 presenter Johann Botha, police said on Wednesday.

Captain Richard Munyai said one woman and two men were arrested on Tuesday evening.

Munyai said they were arrested in Melville, Johannesburg.

Botha and one of his best friends, Swazi Werner, were killed at the Zebra Inn restaurant on June 7.

Werner was the owner of Zebra Inn.

Earlier, Captain Kay Makhubela said three men and a woman entered the takeaway restaurant on Wednesday evening.

“The suspects bought something to drink and a while later they pointed their firearms [at] the two victims and shot them dead,” Makhubela said at the time.

The post Murder Of Carte Blanche Producer Have Been Arrested appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

