Don’t produce any movie on Maj. Mahama’s lynching – Family appeals – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on Jun 13, 2017


Don't produce any movie on Maj. Mahama's lynching – Family appeals
The family of the late Major Maxwell Adam Mahama has sent a plea to all movie producers not to use the circumstances surrounding the late soldier's death to produce any movie. Mr. Douri Bennin Haji, who speaks for the family, urged movie producers to
