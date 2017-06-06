MURIC condemns attack on Ekiti mosque by masquerades, fingers Fayose

Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has strongly condemned the recent attack on a mosque in Ekiti State where several worshipers were injured and many properties were destroyed. DAILY POST recalls that there was violence in Ikun Ekiti, a town under Moba Local Government last week as masqueraders attacked Muslims while breaking their fast in the Central […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

