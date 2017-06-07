Murray advances to French Open semi-finals
Britain’s Andy Murray reached his fourth consecutive French Open semi-final with a four-set win over Kei Nishikori on Wednesday in Paris. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the world number one came through 2-6 6-1 7-6 (7-0) 6-1 against the Japanese eighth seed at Roland Garros. The 30-year-old Scot now goes on to face Swiss third seed Stan Wawrinka, who beat Marin Cilic 6-3 6-3 6-1.
