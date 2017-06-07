Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Murray advances to French Open semi-finals

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Britain’s Andy Murray reached his fourth consecutive French Open semi-final with a four-set win over Kei Nishikori on Wednesday in Paris. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the world number one came through 2-6 6-1 7-6 (7-0) 6-1 against the Japanese eighth seed at Roland Garros. The 30-year-old Scot now goes on to face Swiss third seed Stan Wawrinka, who beat Marin Cilic 6-3 6-3 6-1.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.