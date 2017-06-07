Murray fights back to reach French Open semi-finals, to meet Wawrinka

Britain’s Andy Murray reached his fourth consecutive French Open semi-final with a four-set win over Kei Nishikori on Wednesday in Paris.

Newsmen report that the world number one came through 2-6 6-1 7-6 (7-0) 6-1 against the Japanese eighth seed at Roland Garros.

The 30-year-old Scot now goes on to face Swiss third seed Stan Wawrinka, who beat Marin Cilic 6-3 6-3 6-1.

It is a repeat of last year’s semi-final, which Murray won in four sets before going on to lose in the final match to Novak Djokovic.

“Stan has played fantastic games this tournament so far,” said the Scot.

“Last year when we met he was playing very well and I had to play one of my best matches on clay to beat him.

“It’s not always been easy for me here but the last few years have been great.”

Nine-time champion Rafael Nadal will take on Dominic Thiem in the second semi-final pairing, after the Austrian knocked out defending champion Djokovic.

On his part, Swiss third seed Wawrinka had set up another Paris semi-final with Murray after breezing past seventh seed Cilic in the last eight.

Newsmen report that the three-time Grand Slam champion cruised to a 6-3 6-3 6-1 win against the Croatian in an hour and 40 minutes.

The 32-year-old Wawrinka, who won the Roland Garros title in 2015, has still not dropped a set in Paris this year.

He is the oldest man to make the last four since Jimmy Connors in 1985.

“It was perfect today, I’m very satisfied,” Wawrinka said after his 12th win in 14 meetings with Cilic.

The post Murray fights back to reach French Open semi-finals, to meet Wawrinka appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

