Musa: I’m not aware of Fernebahce’s interest

Leicester City striker Ahmed Musa is unaware of rumours suggesting that he has agreed in principle to join Fenerbahçe in the summer transfer window.

The Foxes star is presently in Uyo with the Nigerian national team, who are preparing to take on South Africa in an African Cup of Nations qualifier today, and was quick to dismiss the reports when questioned by reporters.

”I don’t know anything about the interest from Fenerbahce,” the Leicester City number seven said.

The ex-CSKA Moscow sensation has three years left on his contract with Leicester City.

The post Musa: I’m not aware of Fernebahce’s interest appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

