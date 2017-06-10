Musa linked with Fenerbahce – SuperSport

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Sports


Musa linked with Fenerbahce
Super Eagles winger Ahmed Musa is set to leave former English Premier League champions Leicester City this summer – after just one season with the club. The Foxes are in talks with Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce, according to the Mirror in the UK, …
Musa: I'm not aware of Fernebahce's interestThe Nation Newspaper
Fenerbahce want Ahmed MusaThe Eagle Online
Club confident over Leicester City transfer deal, club chief confirms informal talks with playerSport Witness
SPORTbible (blog)
all 6 news articles

