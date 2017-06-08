Musa: Ramadan Fasting Won’t Affect My Game Against Bafana – Complete Sports Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Musa: Ramadan Fasting Won't Affect My Game Against Bafana
Super Eagles winger Ahmed Musa says the Ramadan fasting will have no adverse effect on his performance if he is selected by coach Gernot Rohr for Saturday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa's Bafana Bafana here in Uyo, reports …
Ahmed Musa not worried by Ramadan fast, agrees to Fenerbahce moveGuardian (blog)
We won't stop fasting because of South Africa match – Ahmed MusaPremium Times

