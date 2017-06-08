Musa: Ramadan Fasting Won’t Affect My Game Against Bafana – Complete Sports Nigeria
Musa: Ramadan Fasting Won't Affect My Game Against Bafana
Super Eagles winger Ahmed Musa says the Ramadan fasting will have no adverse effect on his performance if he is selected by coach Gernot Rohr for Saturday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa's Bafana Bafana here in Uyo, reports …
