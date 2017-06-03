Museveni asks voters to punish sleepy MPs – New Vision
|
New Vision
|
Museveni asks voters to punish sleepy MPs
New Vision
President Yoweri Museveni has asked Ugandans to punish sleepy and dormant politicians who are not playing their roles in nation building. Museveni explained that whereas a number of political offices were created in the 1995 Constitution to act as a …
Museveni launches initiative on skilling the girl child
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!