Museveni tips Karamoja on farming

President Museveni has advised the people of Karamoja to grow fast maturing crops such as beans millet sorghum to fight hunger in the sub region. Mr. Museveni was speaking to a delegation of MPs from Karamoja in a meeting held at State House, Entebbe last week. The group was led by Lokeris Samson, MP for Dodoth East Constituency, and also included officials from various ministries. Museveni observed that the cultivation of long-term crops that take over three months to mature will not be suitable for the sub region. He said Karimojong should grow citrus fruits, mangoes, grapes, coffee and tea to combat food insecurity.

