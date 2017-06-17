MUSIC: Biano x Spicy x Emma Nyra – Party Of Life

Nigerian producer Biano Efubi teams up with the Boss Lady of Nyranation, Emmanyra & High Life Specialist Spicy on this new joint titled: Party Of Life!

This song was produced under the cover of Linda Ikeji Music in the newly unveiled ”State of the Art” Linda Ikeji Studios. There is no doubt that this Song is about to take over the air waves as it was written by Spicy & Emmanyra, and Produced, Mixed and Mastered by Biano Efubi.

Enjoy this new tune #PartyofLife for your listening pleasure and anticipate more music coming your way soon!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Biano_x_Spicy_x_Emma_Nyra_Party_Of_Life.mp3

