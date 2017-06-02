MUSIC: Blayze ft. AKA – Get The Bag

Blayze is back with a smash new record which he titled ‘Get The Bag’ featuring AKA! Blayze has been in the game for a long time now and he has managed to position himself like no other rapper in the industry has been able to.

The knowledgeable rapper announced this record earlier on this year and we can’t believe that we are finally about to get it. Both rappers finesse everytime they are in front of the mic so this will be interesting to hear.

The record is about people who are getting money and that’s the best advice they can give anyone at this point..



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Blayze_-_Get_The_Bag_ft_AKA.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Blayze ft. AKA – Get The Bag appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

