MUSIC: Blaze-Z – This Love | Excuse Me Baby

The making of a great artist is their ability to tell a good story. Every artist has a story to tell. It Just Looks Like Blaze-Z Xclusive is ready to tell his story through all of its bumps and bruises and twists and turns and he tells it well through sounds and rhythm. One listen to him and you will know why he has everyone’s ear.

Blaze-Z Xclusive is a Nigerian records producer, And Song Writer founded In 2010 by Etuk Ifiok Otu.

His production style is deeply rooted to Afrobeats, Also spans numerous genres fusing hip-hop, dancehall, Tecno-Traphouse and electro house elements.

He is also the culprit behind “League Of Beatz” Free Instrumental Albums That Flooded Our sound space.

These came out of the 15 Tracks Melodious Mixtape Album Titled “1004” recently released.

Take Them All To Your Playlist And Enjoy.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/05-This-Love.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/01-Excuse-Me-Baby-Feat.-ThaBoy.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Blaze-Z – This Love | Excuse Me Baby appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

