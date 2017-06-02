MUSIC: Cprince – Ginger | Achalugo

Royalty records releases new singles by its very own C Prince titled ‘Ginger’, produced by Parelbeat the official Royalty Records producer, mastered by Dr. Kris and “Achalugo” produced by D’Tunes.

‘Ginger’ details the struggles being faced in our country, shedding light on the political and economic issues in the country; while ‘Achalugo’, a “wedding” song produced by the award winning D’Tunes is guaranteed a hit, especially with weddings.

The talented AfroBeats artist tracks are songs that every Nigerian can vibe to. Download below & Enjoy!!!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/CPRINCE-Ginger.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/CPRINCE-Achalugo.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Cprince – Ginger | Achalugo appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

