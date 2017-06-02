Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Cprince – Ginger | Achalugo

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Royalty records releases new singles by its very own C Prince titled ‘Ginger’, produced by Parelbeat the official Royalty Records producer, mastered by Dr. Kris and “Achalugo” produced by D’Tunes.

‘Ginger’ details the struggles being faced in our country, shedding light on the political and economic issues in the country; while ‘Achalugo’, a “wedding” song produced by the award winning D’Tunes is guaranteed a hit, especially with weddings.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The talented AfroBeats artist tracks are songs that every Nigerian can vibe to. Download below & Enjoy!!!


Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

 


Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Cprince – Ginger | Achalugo appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.