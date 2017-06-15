MUSIC: Deon – Whyne Fi Di Base

Deon is here with his first single of the year “Whyne Fi Di Base”. This is some major heat for the summer and is a club banger all round. Deon has been making waves since competing in the recent MTV Base VJ Search Nigeria competition and finishing in the top 5!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/DEON-WHYNE-FI-DI-BASE.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

