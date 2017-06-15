Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Deon – Whyne Fi Di Base

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Deon is here with his first single of the year “Whyne Fi Di Base”. This is some major heat for the summer and is a club banger all round. Deon has been making waves since competing in the recent MTV Base VJ Search Nigeria competition and finishing in the top 5!


