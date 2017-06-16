MUSIC: El Jay – My Life
After the release of his first hit single “Don’t Call”, El Jay, is back with another single titled “My Life”.
In the song My Life, El Jay shows off what an all-round artist he is by infusing yoruba soul sound into the Rap/trapp music genre perfectly.
Listen Up!
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: El Jay – My Life appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!