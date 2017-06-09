Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Emekus Ft. Olamide – Follow Me (Prod. Pheelz)

Posted on Jun 9, 2017

Wahala Free Music music star and Project Fame alum Emekus, links up with YBNL Nation leader Olamide and Mr. Producer Pheelz for a new gigantic single titled “Follow Me”.

The track which has all the elements of a mega hit arrives after his sizzling freestyle “Darling Darling”.

“Follow Me” is a mega hit, waiting to happen!


 

