MUSIC: Faruk ft. Flavour – Owu Ana

Faruk is not new to the music scene as he has been holding it down in the southeastern entertainment scenario for over 8years now with lots of songs and collaborations on different projects that included the likes of Selebobo, Veecko Kyngz, Mr Ibu and a host of others.

Early April 2017, he got signed to Moving Train Records Limited a new record label that is based in Nigeria and Europe. “Owu Ana” which means “poverty is gone” features Flavour and is his first official single under the label. Faruk is a very versatile highlife/dancehall artiste as we are sure to expect a lot from him under the new label. Meanwhile, listen to the new song, download and share, is a fire tune produced by J Nunny.​

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Faruk-Owu-Ana-feat.-Flavour-prod-by-J-Nunny.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Faruk ft. Flavour – Owu Ana appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

