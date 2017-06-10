MUSIC: Ladonsyl – We Go Dey

This is GOOD MUSIC from a resilient artist that has shown over the years that he is doing what he knows how to do best.

Ladonsyl is really a dynamic creative musician that knows exactly what a hit sounds like and he has shown it in this new jam “WE GO DEY”. I guess you need to press play or download to confirm. Don’t forget to leave a comment.

Enjoy!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/LaDonsyl-We-Go-Dey.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Ladonsyl – We Go Dey appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

