MUSIC: Laylizzy – Slay (prod. by Ellputo)

Laylizzy is back with the next big hit so wake up, pray and “SLAY.”.

Describing himself as a needle in a haystack after gracing the front cover of Moz Celeb Magazine, the streets have been showing him love as the continental premiere of “Slay” continues to slay radio stations across the continent. #LaylizzySlay is now officially out for download.

With so much buzz growing around the song since its entry on YFM’s African chart show, “The African Boom Boxx,” as DJ Sabby commented, “Laylizzy has finally given gents their own version of Beyonce’s “Formation” and even more reason to proudly sing along to the words, “Slay” without feeling ashamed.

The empowering anthem touches on some of the things that are happening in Laylizzy’s life as his music career continues to blossom, hence the title “Slay.”

The slaying is evident as he is the first hip hop artist to be a cover star on Moz Celeb Magazine, stylishly dressed, looking fresh and gracing the front cover on the latest issue. Laylizzy is a strong believer in empowering other people which he does so well through his music and he encourages everyone to SLAY.

“Slay” is a song about you feeling great, being fresh, stylish and waking up to a world of endless possibilities and success. The continental premiere kicked off on the 2nd of June, hitting radio stations in South Africa, Mozambique, Zambia, Kenya and Nigeria just to name a few. The song is currently sitting at number 9 on YFM’s Hot 99 hip hop chart.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Laylizzy_Slay_prod_by_Ellputo.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

Slay with Laylizzy by downloading the track on these platforms and share a video of you slaying with #LaylizzySlay:

The post MUSIC: Laylizzy – Slay (prod. by Ellputo) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

