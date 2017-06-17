MUSIC: LMD – Happy Ending

“Real is not Dreams, Dreams are not Real, Unless you find the fine line…and erase it” they say. The Yoruba Pure Indigenous Rapper known as LMD has just dished out another well cooked singles titled “Happy Ending”, following the success of his last song “Bang Rap” which was well received by the masses, the versatile rapper and songwriter has taken his time to give his fans and lovers what’s expected of him, he dedicates this to the streets where he himself was breed and raised.

Mixed and Mastered by Hiklaz, the song is nothing like LMD has ever released before and this puts him in a league of his own. Whipping up magic while experimenting with different sounds thereby letting us in on how versatile he is.

Happy Ending tells the story of the streets.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/LMD-Happy-Ending.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

