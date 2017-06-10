Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: MartinKris – Get Up

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

The FameCiti singer/rapper unleashes his debut single titled, Get Up. He is on a winning streak this time thrilling his fans with hits In the song ‘Get Up’ Martinkris shows off what an all-around artist he is by doing an afrobeat tune infused with reggae percussion perfectly.

The song was produced by Knegro and sounds like a subtle groovy tune that you will want to add to your playlist asap. @iammartinkris.

