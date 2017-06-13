MUSIC: Mr. 2Kay – Gifty (Leak) – 360Nobs.com
|
360Nobs.com
|
MUSIC: Mr. 2Kay – Gifty (Leak)
360Nobs.com
We stumbled on this song from an anonymous source but it was labeled, “Gifty by Mr 2Kay” and we are curious. The song sounds like something Mr. 2Kay sang for his girlfriend Gifty, who he's supposed to have parted ways with. Someone from our …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!