MUSIC: Mr. 2Kay – Gifty (Leak)

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

We stumbled on this song from an anonymous source but it was labeled, “Gifty by Mr 2Kay” and we are curious.

The song sounds like something Mr. 2Kay sang for his girlfriend Gifty, who he’s supposed to have parted ways with. Someone from our entertainment desk believes the song was made after they broke up (if they’ve really broken up) but what do we know?

Listen to “Gifty by Mr 2Kay” and FLEX!


 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

