MUSIC: Naj D Ft. Sense Beatz – Some Love

Naj D feature the producer of his hit songs sense Beatz the specified on his new record ” Some Love”. It has been been vibes on top vibes for Naj D, as he is not taking any break from dropping cool jams

Some Love by Naj D is the good product you get when a dope artiste hook up with a superb producer.

The irresistible adlib by Sense Beatz will make you want to put the song on repeat. Let’s take you through the journey of another fantastic song by Naj D, we are sure that you gonna love this.

Download and enjoy Some Love by Naj D Ft Sense Beatz.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Naj_D_Ft_Sense_beat_Some_Love.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Naj D Ft. Sense Beatz – Some Love appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

