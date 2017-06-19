MUSIC: Oma P Ft. Don R – One in a Million

Lakareem Empire Music is out to take over the music industry as their foremost artiste Oma P drops another hit.

The sensational song writer and entertainer made a record breaking come back six months ago after he release his official single ‘Give me something’. His style of music varies, all infused with African flavour! from the stable of Lakareem Empire Music we present to you, brand NEW single One in a Million.

On this song, he teamed up with arewa’s finest singer Don R to bring you this party banger produced in Lagos by the exceptional beat popularly known as Mac Julius.

Listen up and enjoy.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Oma-P-One-in-a-Million.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Oma P Ft. Don R – One in a Million appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

