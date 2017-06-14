MUSIC: Psaints – Free Pulse (Prod. By N.O.Jizzy)
Psaints Is Just So Chilled With His Lines, He’s Much Talented Than You Can Ever Imagine.. He has done some hit song’s like ‘ life of a star ‘ ; celebrate (olatide ). He’s Out With This Brand New One Titled “Free Pulse” Prod By Everblazing N.o.Jizzy .Twitter @saintayodeji
