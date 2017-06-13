MUSIC: Psalmmie D x Ycee – Love (Juice Cover)

JuiSamuel Destiny popularly known as (Psalmmie_d) is a versatile artist whose got a vocal house with a blend of trap music. He raps in English and slightly in Yoruba language too.

He hails from Onitsha, Anambra state. He dropped his first single, “If you know my story” and also participated in the Yung6ix –#RespeckOnMyName Competition, where his talent was widely recognized but like they say ‘delay is not denial’ He recently dropped a cover for DJ Consequence’s very own “In a Benz”, he’s back with another fire-blazing cover for Ycee’s hit “JUice” featuring Ghanaian superstar, Maleek Berry. He titles this one “LOVE”. This joint was mixed by Singzbeat.

Download and enjoy!!!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/psalmmie_d-X-ycee-Love-juice-cover-mix-by-singzbeat.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

Video below:

The post MUSIC: Psalmmie D x Ycee – Love (Juice Cover) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

