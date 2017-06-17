Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: SkinnyLaji – Champ Lover

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Talented Nigerian act, Skinny Laji serves good music lovers a blend of Afro-pop and other genre entitled “Champ Lover” under the stables of UK Record label Militant Boyz Music.

Skinny Laji is set to bring out the heat of his style to Nigerian Music Industry. “Champ Lover” is a taste for you all, Song produced produced by Tboy.

Listen Up & Enjoy Below!

 

