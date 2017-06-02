Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Squeeze Tarela – That Sauce (Juice Refix)

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

After the amazing feedback from his refixes of Davido’s “IF” and Wizkid’s “Come Closer”; Squeeze Tarela tackles Ycee & Maleek Berry’s smash “Juice” in this new installment of the Record Killa Series.

The next rated act wows in his saucy refix which he labelled “That Sauce”; as he shouts out University ladies across the country, retaining the original Adey produced instrumentation and displaying his immense talent to result in a track that can rival the original.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Squeeze Tarela is no doubt the most wanted killa of records.


 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Squeeze Tarela – That Sauce (Juice Refix) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.