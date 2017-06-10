MUSIC: Stan – Inside The Net (Prod. by Dj Coublon)

Fast Rising Act “STAN” releases new produced Dj Coublon song , After releasing ‘Omalicha’ to serenade the Ladies, and ‘Chukwuma’ encouraging his fans to be hopeful of tomorrow’s gift, Wordmen Music’s front-men Stan comes back with this masterpiece titled ‘inside the net’ which is produced by super talented Dj Coublon co’ written by Klem.

Born in the in the beautiful city of Lagos, (Stanley Chiji Onyekachi) Stan is one of the promising artiste to watch out for , he comes from a family of 5 and his the 4th child. Stan showed an interest in Dance, Acting & music from an early age, and was encouraged by his father.

He started his music career professionally in August 2015 after a Bachelors Degree in International Relations & successfully completing his NYSC in Arimogija, Ondo state. Studied African contemporary dance at French Cultural centre, did African cultural dance at national theatre with African Heritage and Unique African Concept.

Stan is a performing artiste who has performed at many events, significantly at Seyi law fast and funny. likes to sing dance and act. Stan’s genre of music is Afro pop, Rnb, Hippop. inspired by Neyo, psquare, Mario, Usher, Flavour, Joe, Trey songs, pdiddy, etc

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Stan-Inside-The-Net-Prod-By-Dj-Coublon.mp3

