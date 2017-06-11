Music star Beyonce set to welcome baby home, spends N410 million to renovates mansion – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

Music star Beyonce set to welcome baby home, spends N410 million to renovates mansion
Following the arrival of the twin babies of the world's richest celebrity couple, Beyoncé and Jay Z they have decided to have their baby at home. The couple have turned their Hollywood mansion into a £1 million (N410 million) private maternity ward.
Beyonce Prepares For A Home Birth: How Much Are She And Jay-Z Spending On The Twins' Arrival?The Inquisitr
Beyoncé and Jay Z planning $1 million home birthEyewitness News
Beyonce And Jay Z Casually Built A $1.69 Million Maternity Ward In Their Own HouseELLE
SFGate –Daily Mail –The Sun
all 8 news articles »

