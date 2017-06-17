MUSIC: SuperWozzy – Fayele

International label – Ekz Dynasty Records out to take over the music industry as their foremost artiste Oluwamayurkun Isaac popularly known as Super Wozzy drops another hit Fayele.

The “akobi dagrin” crooner and FUTA best rapper who got signed after he won Best song of the year at the Ondo State Music Award (2016) makes his official entry into the music scene with this banger.

The song was produced by Brayne Zee and mixed by Spyrit Mix,it has a very rich lyrical feel and groovy feel,the indigenous rapper about to change the rap game as he comes with all the fire in sangos breath……Download and Enjoy. Follow @superwozzy_wg on all social media platforms.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/S.W-FAYELE.mp3

