Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Terry G Papo – Jaye Jaye

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Terry G Papo returns with a brand new follow-up single titled “Jaye Jaye“. This comes as “Oba Crown” and “Omo Dada” are still doing rounds on the airwaves and the radio.

Get your dancing shoes ready cause you must dance to the new Terry Papo vibe. Terry Papo stays strong with the brand new vibe as he also adds a production touch with DXL.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Listen Up!


 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Terry G Papo – Jaye Jaye appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.