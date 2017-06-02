MUSIC: Terry Tha Rapman – Worry Worry

Terry Tha Rapman drops a new song that addresses the problems wrong with Nigeria. In what he considers an open letter, Terry Tha Rapman eloquently highlights the struggle of the common man in a Nigerian society that has been damaged by the greedy and corrupt for decades.

On the hook is upcoming singer Singnature and the track was produced by the always impressive Doc Def. This track perfectly touches on the dividends of democracy that are still yet to be seen or felt.

Listen Up!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Terry-Tha-Rapman-Worry-Worry.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Terry Tha Rapman – Worry Worry appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

