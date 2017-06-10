MUSIC: Tobe – Call Me (Prod. Justee Beats)

After the successful release of one of the most outstanding Ep ” the Indomie campus Ambassador and Costus award winning artist – Tobe, is here again with another freestyle titled CALL ME.

CALL ME is A FREESTYLE by Tobe an afro-eccentric rising star, conscious of the African heritage.’CALL ME’ is of the Afro-pop genre with catching lyrics and a very sophisticated beat of African originality and uniqueness. Produced by JUSTEE BEATS a didactic song to learn from.

ENJOY!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Tobe-Call-Me.mp3

