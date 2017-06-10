MUSIC: Tollywayne – One Desire

Tollywayne’ which Is A Cliché Of The Name ‘Toluwani’ Is A Music Producer, Director, A Self Acclaimed ‘Music Receiver’ Rather Than Writer.

‘One Desire’ Which Is His Debut Track Expresses His Love & Total Surrender To The One And Only True God Whom He Looks Up To As His One & Only Desire Despite Every Trials. Enjoy!!!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Tollywayne-One-Desire.mp3

