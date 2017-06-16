MUSIC: Yomi Sars Ft. Alonzo – Fantersy

Yomi Sarswho has released several stunning tunes for the past few weeks is here with another engrossing drive. This time, the reputable Nigerian Police Force [SARS] has teamed up with Alonzo on a new song titled Fantersy.

This will surely get your mood uptight and soft.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Fantersy.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Yomi Sars Ft. Alonzo – Fantersy appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

