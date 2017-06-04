Musisi criticises Kampala land allocation

THIS WEEK: KCCA Executive Director Jennifer Musisi has criticized the haphazard nature in which public land in the city is allocated, saying it is an impediment to the development plans of KCCA.

While appearing before the commission of inquiry into land management chaired by Justice Catherine Bamugemereire, Musisi said Buganda Land Board and Uganda Land Commission dish out public land controlled by Kampala Land Board without any consultation.

She cited the allocation of a lease by ULC over KCCA land upon which KCCA has a freehold title. She criticized ULC for acting in due disregard of the Kampala physical development plan or even environmental concerns.

She warned of possible litigation to other government agencies if the practice goes unabated.

****

ALSO FROM THE LAND INQUIRY

VIDEO: Njala : Are land titles issued by Buganda Land Board fake?

Hon. Baryomunsi: Yes. They are fake. #NBSMorningBreeze #NBSUpdates pic.twitter.com/tE9M5fXBed — NBS Television (@nbstv) May 30, 2017

Hon. Betty Amongi: We have dealt with fraudulent land titles and cancelled many fake land titles. #LandRightsUG pic.twitter.com/THCjNK0UMJ — NBS Television (@nbstv) June 2, 2017

The post Musisi criticises Kampala land allocation appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

