Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Musisi criticises Kampala land allocation

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in News, Uganda | 0 comments

Jennifer Musisi

THIS WEEK: KCCA Executive Director Jennifer Musisi has criticized the haphazard nature in which public land in the city is allocated, saying it is an impediment to the development plans of KCCA.

While appearing before the commission of inquiry into land management chaired by Justice Catherine Bamugemereire, Musisi said Buganda Land Board and Uganda Land Commission dish out public land controlled by Kampala Land Board without any consultation.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

She cited the allocation of a lease by ULC over KCCA land upon which KCCA has a freehold title. She criticized ULC for acting in due disregard of the Kampala physical development plan or even environmental concerns.

She warned of possible litigation to other government agencies if the practice goes unabated.

****

ALSO FROM THE LAND INQUIRY

 

The post Musisi criticises Kampala land allocation appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.