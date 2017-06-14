Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Muslim group hits Nigerian Army, NYSC again over Ramadan

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A coalition of fifty Islamic Propagation Organisations, under the aegis of the Da’awah Coordination Council of Nigeria (DCCN), has once again lamented the conduct of some activities by the Nigerian Army and the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), during the ongoing Ramadan fast. Speaking at a press conference held in Sokoto on Wednesday, National President […]

Muslim group hits Nigerian Army, NYSC again over Ramadan

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.