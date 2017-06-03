Muslims from New York on the essential home cooking of Ramadan – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
Muslims from New York on the essential home cooking of Ramadan
The Independent
For Amanda Saab, the flavours of Ramadan are baked into sweet, tender bites of namoura. Her Lebanese grandmother used to make the cake, folding together frothy, aerated yogurt and semolina flour. Now Saab makes it the same way, soaking the cake in …
Ramadan Day 7: The Dos and Don'ts of Ramadan
Top 10 Ways to Feel Spiritually Awesome about Ramadan
What does a month of Ramadan fasting do, spiritually and physically?
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!