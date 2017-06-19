Pages Navigation Menu

Muslims lend Christians hijab to escape death by ISIS in Philippines

Muslims are lending terrified Christians hijab veils to help them disguise themselves and escape being killed by Islamic terrorists group, ISIS as they try to escape hostage city. The tale is one of the stories to emerge from the besieged city of Marawi in the Philippines – where there are around 1,500 people trapped by […]

