Muslims lend Christians hijab to escape death by Islamic terrorists in Philippines

Muslims are lending terrified Christians hijab veils to help them disguise themselves and escape being killed by Islamic terrorists group, ISIS as they try to escape hostage city.

The tale is one of the stories to emerge from the besieged city of Marawi in the Philippines – where there are around 1,500 people trapped by the militants.

About 100 people have managed to escape on foot or by risking swimming via a treacherous river.

Those who survived the journey have told medics of the resourcefulness of those who fled.

The head of the psychosocial therapy team, Dr. Gioia Ancheta, said: “Some of the stories that stuck were Muslims helping protect Christian workers by letting them borrow a hijab.”

Marawi was stormed by militants around three weeks ago – in an operation which left 290 people dead including 26 innocent civilians.

According to report by Mirror, those who remain trapped in the city face starvation as they are held as human shields by the terrorists against President Duterte’s military who are trying to oust the jiahdists and rescue the trapped persons.

There are reports that some of the ‘hostages’ are so hungry they have “started to eat their blankets” according to one local politician, Zia Alonto Adiong, who is managing the relief effort.

The Independent reports he added: “Some residents are eating (cardboard) boxes. They just dip it in water to soften the material and eat it,” he said.

Survivors who escaped say they have witnessed appalling scenes of carnage.

The Philippines military is continuing its assault but efforts are being hampered by an estimated 200 Islamic State fighters holed up in ‘sniper’ positions.

President Duterte has placed the entire region under martial law in his fight-back against Islamic extremism.

The post Muslims lend Christians hijab to escape death by Islamic terrorists in Philippines appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

