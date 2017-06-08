Must Watch Trailer! Blossom Chukwujekwu, Gregory Ojefua & More Star in Yvonne Enakhena’s New Film “Trace”

Nollywood actress and producer, Yvonne Enakhena, has released the official trailer for her upcoming movie ‘Trace’. The movie stars a wholesome number of the industry’s names including Blossom Chukwujekwu, Bayray Mcwinzu, David Jones David, Gregory Ojefua, among others. The trailer gives viewers an idea of what to expect in the movie; showing a couple of […]

The post Must Watch Trailer! Blossom Chukwujekwu, Gregory Ojefua & More Star in Yvonne Enakhena’s New Film “Trace” appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

