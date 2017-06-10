Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Muyiwa Ademola reveals the cause of death of among Nollywood

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The recent death of Nolloywood actors in recent month and the most recent of them is veteran actress , Moji Olaiya. Veteran Actor, Muyiwa Ademola in a chat with Punchng, has revealed the leading cause of death among actors. According to him, “A very big problem we have in our industry is that we work …

The post Muyiwa Ademola reveals the cause of death of among Nollywood appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.