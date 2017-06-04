Pages Navigation Menu

My book will expose killers of MKO, says Al-Mustapha 

Jun 4, 2017

Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (retd), former Chief Security Officer to the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, on Saturday disclosed that his book, which will soon be made public will expose how MKO Abiola was killed

Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (retd), former Chief Security Officer to the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, on Saturday disclosed that his book, which will soon be made public will expose how the winner of the acclaimed June 12, 1993 Presidential election, Bashorun Moshood Kashimawo Abiola was killed.

He said he had finished work on the three-volume book that will expose the conspiracy and those who perpetrated the heinous act. The former security officer said he was detained for 15 years in Lagos prison because he was in possession of videocassette that captured the conspiracy in Aso Rock, Abuja.

He said it was unfortunate that his “persecutors “ deceived Nigerians that he was being prosecuted for alleged killing of Mrs. Kudirat Abiola, whereas he was detained because of the cassette.

Al-Mustapha spoke while fielding questions from newsmen after he delivered the third South West annual lecture entitled: Developing Leadership Abilities in Youths, organised by the Asorodayo Youth Heritage Organisation, at Lafia Hotel, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Al-Mustapha, who noted that one of those that purportedly persecuted him is currently incapacitated, said he is the one sponsoring that person’s child.

He said: “On October 21, 1998, I was arrested because of a video cassette, not because of the late Kudirat Abiola. The family of the late Abiola was, and is a very close family to me. But something happened, which a particular camera in the villa captured.

“So, they wanted to take the video tape and burn it so that Nigerians will not know what happened.  That was the beginning of my travails.”

