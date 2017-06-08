Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

My constituents are suffering – Senator Nnaji tells FG over Nkanu-East road network

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Senator representing Enugu-East Senatorial District, Gilbert Nnaji ‎has expressed concern over the state of road networks in Nkanu-East Council Area of the State. He, however, assured his constituents that arrangements have reached advanced stage for construction work to commence at the seriously dilapidated Ozalla-Agbani-Akpugo-Amagunze-Ihuokpara road. The road, expected to gulp N2b, expands between Enugu […]

My constituents are suffering – Senator Nnaji tells FG over Nkanu-East road network

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.