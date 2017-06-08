My constituents are suffering – Senator Nnaji tells FG over Nkanu-East road network

The Senator representing Enugu-East Senatorial District, Gilbert Nnaji ‎has expressed concern over the state of road networks in Nkanu-East Council Area of the State. He, however, assured his constituents that arrangements have reached advanced stage for construction work to commence at the seriously dilapidated Ozalla-Agbani-Akpugo-Amagunze-Ihuokpara road. The road, expected to gulp N2b, expands between Enugu […]

My constituents are suffering – Senator Nnaji tells FG over Nkanu-East road network

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

