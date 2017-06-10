“My daughter has never seen her father,” Actress, Uche Ogbodo Reveals

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogodo has revealed a shocking detail about her home stating that her daughter has never before met her ex-husband and her father, Ato Ubby, an ex-Nigerian footballer. Recall that the actress’ marriage to the footballer crashed months into the union and has since remained a single mother. Speaking during an interview with…

The post “My daughter has never seen her father,” Actress, Uche Ogbodo Reveals appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

